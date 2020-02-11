Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,928. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

