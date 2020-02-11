Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.51, but opened at $77.00. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 3,726,908 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $17,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

