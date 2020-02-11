Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

OSPN stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

