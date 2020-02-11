Opal (OPAL) Trading Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Opal has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market cap of $128,400.00 and $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037189 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

