Oppenheimer Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $128,513,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.