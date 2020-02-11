Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,669,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 177,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328,472. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.