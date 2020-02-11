Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 3,670.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

