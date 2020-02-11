Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,523,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

