Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.48 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.