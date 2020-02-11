Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 379.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $440.48 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.42 and a 200-day moving average of $390.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

