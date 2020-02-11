Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $587.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

