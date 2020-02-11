Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 217,854 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 217,854 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

