Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,336 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $375.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

