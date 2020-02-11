Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

OBNK stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.54. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,278 shares of company stock worth $558,083. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

