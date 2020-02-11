Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price rose 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 515,355 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 222,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

