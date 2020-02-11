Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price rose 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 515,355 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 222,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit