Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

