Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $116.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $119.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $612.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $626.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.57 million, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $395,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 382,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

