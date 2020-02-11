Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

