Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.50, 18,176 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 397,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,317 shares of company stock worth $4,467,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

