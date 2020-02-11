Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

