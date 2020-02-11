Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,236,000 after buying an additional 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

