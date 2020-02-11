Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.