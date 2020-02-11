Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,086 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after acquiring an additional 165,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,417,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

