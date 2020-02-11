Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

