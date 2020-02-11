Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,335 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,459. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

