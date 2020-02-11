Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of EMF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.