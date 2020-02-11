Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

