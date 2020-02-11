Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 458.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $56.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $585,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

