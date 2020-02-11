Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

PTEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 105,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.