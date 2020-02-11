Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.