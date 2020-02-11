Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 384.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.58 million and a PE ratio of 31.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,888.71).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

