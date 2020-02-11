PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $15.49 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,755 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,053. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

