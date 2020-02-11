PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 1,380,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

