PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 509,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Qumu Corp has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.