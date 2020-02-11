PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 27th

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE:PFSI opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,941. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
