PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 757,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,952. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

