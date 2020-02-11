Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 23,721,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

