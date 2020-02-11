PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.