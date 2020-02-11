Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Perceptron updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.28 EPS.

PRCP stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

