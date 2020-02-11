Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

