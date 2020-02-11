PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 312,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $19,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PKI traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,319. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,393,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

