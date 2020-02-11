Perlin (PERL) Market Cap Tops $13.70 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Perlin has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

