Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

PDL opened at GBX 8.88 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.84.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

