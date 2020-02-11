Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $206,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 521,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.