Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Trimmed by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 3.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

PSX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 773,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

