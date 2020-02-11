Picton Property Income Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCTN opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 67.77 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.20 ($1.42).

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

About Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.