Picton Property Income Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PCTN opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 67.77 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.20 ($1.42).
About Picton Property Income
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.