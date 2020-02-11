PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 37,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

