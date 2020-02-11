Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 55.8% in January

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PME stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

PME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Glenning Anthony acquired 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

