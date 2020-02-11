Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $803,153.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $803,153.00 and approximately $836.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01270807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000857 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,617,449 coins and its circulating supply is 415,357,013 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

