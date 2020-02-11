Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

